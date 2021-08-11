Rash of armed robberies near U of M triggers warning

At least four victims have been targeted since Nov. 3, with suspects pointing guns and demanding belongings.

MINNEAPOLIS — Students and staffers at the University of Minnesota (U of M) have been put on alert, after at least four armed robberies near or on campus in recent days.

The alert sent out by U of M police details the following incidents, all of which involved suspects pointing a handgun and demanding the victim's possessions.

Nov. 7

Robbery occurred near 1000 University Ave Se at around 1:35 pm. The suspects were armed with handguns and left the area in a black Dodge Durango. Suspects are described as two males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. This is a Minneapolis Police case.

Nov. 5

Two robberies occurred in the area of 28th Ave to 29th Ave Se on 4th St Se, the first at 2:50 pm. A gun was displayed in both incidents. First incident was an attempted carjacking. The victim was able to drive away and get to safety.

The second incident (3:57 p.m.) involved taking a victim's phone. The suspects left the area in a yellow sedan. Suspects are described as two males and one female in dark hooded sweatshirts. These are Minneapolis Police cases.

Nov. 3

U of M Twin Cities: Robbery near Dartmouth and Erie St Se at 1:22 pm. Suspect pointed a gun at the victim, took the victim's purse/cell phone and got into a Silver SUV. Last direction of travel is unknown. Limited physical description due to language barrier. UMPD is investigating.

Increasing crime on and near the U of M campus has been a growing concern of college officials, students and their families.

U of M police advise students to not walk alone, avoid distractions like phones and earbuds that make you vulnerable, and take notice of blue emergency phones that connect directly to police at the touch of a button.