Rash of robberies, thefts near U of M triggers warning

U of M public safety officials have at least 10 robberies and thefts from a person since Thursday, May 6.

MINNEAPOLIS — Students and staff at the U of M are being advised to be aware and not walk alone at night after a rash of robberies and thefts in recent days.

U of M public safety officials have recorded ten incidents involving robbery or theft in the Dinkytown and Stadium Village neighborhoods since Thursday, May 6. Of those crimes, four are classified as aggravated robberies, two are robberies of a person and four are theft from a person.

All of the crimes involved stealing phones from U of M students.

Since all occurred just off-campus, the crimes are being investigated by Minneapolis police, with assistance from the U of M Police Department.

While investigators try to find those responsible, U of M officials asked campus community members to follow some safety precautions.

Avoid using your phone while walking. A distraction like this makes you an easier target.

Stay Alert to your surroundings.

Instead of walking alone at night, use the 624-WALK service to enlist the services of a trained security monitor to walk or bike you to your destination.

Catch a ride on a campus shuttle bus. Several of the routes run during late night hours.