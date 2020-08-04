Rash of suspicious fires investigated in Duluth

Arson investigators are looking into how three suspicious fires started early Wednesday, and whether they are somehow related.

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a busy morning for firefighters in Duluth, and it appears all the activity was no coincidence.

The first one brought rigs to a vacant two-story home at 213 Mesaba Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Arriving firefighters found that flames were showing from both floors, attacked the fire from the rear of the home and knocked it down.

While firefighters were working to contain the Mesaba Avenue fire, another blaze was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on the roof of the Memorial Park Apartments at 605 North Central Avenue. Fire officials say this fire had been set on a lower level roof and had jumped to the roof structure. Responding Duluth Police officers attacked the roof fire with dry chemical extinguishers, and firefighters added water to the mix upon arrival.

Firefighters had to cut away part of the roof to get at the fire, but quick response limited the damage to around $2,500.

The final suspected arson fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 11 South 16th Avenue East. Upon arrival crews saw fire showing on the front of the two-story duplex and on the porch roof. Firefighters scrambled to keep the flames from getting inside the structure by tearing down the siding and the porch roof.

Early indications are that the fire was intentionally set. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

All three fires are being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal's office. Anyone with information on who may have set them is asked to call 218-730-4398, or 218-730-4399.