Red Wing building damaged after crash

A downtown building was smashed wide open after a vehicle drove through it Wednesday night.

RED WING, Minn. — A downtown Red Wing building is scattered in the street after an SUV crashed through the front window late Wednesday night.

The building, sitting at the corner of West 3rd Street and Plum Street, is home to Liberty’s Restaurant & Lounge on the main level, and an unknown number of apartments in the floors above.

Videos of the scene taken by witnesses show police cars on the scene after the crash, and neighbors say the vehicle was fleeing officers when the crash occurred.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office was unable to release any information overnight.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.

MORE: I spoke with the building’s owner, Doug Noreen, he tells me that the residents who live above the restaurant were able to escape without injury. He’s concerned more of the building could come down in the overnight hours. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/2EHXTU4PtR — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) September 3, 2020