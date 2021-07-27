Authorities identify remains found along Mississippi River

Authorities say the remains belong to 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, and marks the fourth location remains were uncovered.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has positively identified human remains found on July 4 along the Mississippi River as belonging to 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson.

An individual was passing down a trail near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park when they discovered the remains in a stream coming from the Mississippi.

Body parts belonging to Johnson were first found in northeast Minneapolis in two separate locations on June 17.

Then, early in the morning on June 22, someone discovered Johnson's head placed on a park bench near West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue.

The July 4th discovery brings the total number of body parts uncovered by authorities to four.