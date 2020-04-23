Remains of alleged homicide victim recovered, suspect jailed

Ethan Broad was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Dystynee Avery.

MOORHEAD, Minn — Law enforcement officers investigating the killing and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman have discovered remains in a western Minnesota landfill believed to be those of the victim, police said Wednesday.

Ethan Broad, 27, was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Dystynee Avery. Two more people were arrested Wednesday on accessory to murder charges and are also jailed in Clay County.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson told The Associated Press that officers had been searching the landfill for more than two days. He said remains have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an examination, but gave no further details.

According to the criminal complaint, Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defense. The complaint says he cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment in south Moorhead, near the border with North Dakota.