One year after her death, community gathers to remember Trinity Ottoson-Smith

MINNEAPOLIS — One year after 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot and killed while playing on a trampoline in a Minneapolis backyard, the community will gather for a balloon release in her honor.

Trinity's death was among a violent span where three children were the victims of accidental gunfire in Minneapolis less than three weeks apart. Aniya Allen was eating McDonald's when she was shot in the head. The 6-year-old was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare, where she died two years later.

La'Davionne Garrett Jr. was 10 when he was struck by a bullet in the backseat of his parent's car. Garrett Jr., now 11, survived his injuries and recently left the hospital to continue recovering at home.

The anti-crime organizations Spotlight on Crime and CrimeStoppers teamed up to offer up to $180,000 in reward money to anyone with information in any of the shootings. The reward is believed to be the largest amount ever offered in Minnesota.

In February, 19-year-old Dpree Robinson from Minneapolis was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Ottoson-Smith, but Minneapolis police have not reported any progress in finding the people responsible for shooting either Allen or Garrett Jr.

"Trinity and Aniya should have never been murdered. Ladavionne, the course of his life should have never changed," said Trinity's stepmother Korrina Smith outside the Hennepin County Government Center earlier this year.