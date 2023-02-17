Rep. Grossell charged with fourth-degree DWI

According to the citation report, Rep. Matt Grossell's blood-alcohol level was .15 — nearly twice the legal limit.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — A Minnesota lawmaker is accused of driving while impaired after being pulled over for speeding last weekend in Clearwater County.

Rep. Matthew Grossell of Clearbrook (R-District 2A) is charged with fourth-degree DWI after being stopped just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the citation report, Rep. Grossell's blood-alcohol level was .15 -- nearly twice the legal limit.

Minnesota House Republicans Director of Public Affairs Christine Snell confirmed the charges, including a statement from Rep. Gossel''s attorney Alex Rogosheske.

“On early Saturday morning, February 11th, Rep. Grossell was stopped for driving over the speed limit," Rogocheske's statement reads. "During the stop, it was determined that he was suspected of driving while impaired. After submitting to a Datamaster test, he was released, pending charges. On February 13th, he was charged with fourth-degree DWI.”

