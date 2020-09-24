Repeat drunk driver sentenced to 4 years in prison

Elizabeth Renee Jacobson previously served prison time for a drunk driving crash that killed the wife of a Ramsey County deputy.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman previously convicted in a deadly drunk driving crash will serve a prison sentence of more than four years in connection with another DWI.

Elizabeth Renee Jacobson was sentenced in Ramsey County Court Wednesday to 51 months in the Women's Correctional Facility at Shakopee, after being convicted of first-degree DWI.

Ramsey County deputies encountered Jacobson on June 18, 2019 outside a gas station in Shoreview after a witness called 911 and reported seeing a driver slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle. The witness told dispatchers that the female driver then woke up and drove off, driving erratically and nearly hitting a number of mailboxes.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Jacobson, but she refused to stop, leading them on a pursuit that ended on I35E when a deputy spun her vehicle out with a PIT maneuver. She would not get out of the vehicle, so law enforcement was forced to break a window in Jacobson's car and remove her.

A breath test later measured her blood alcohol content at .204, more than twice the legal limit.

Jacobson was previously convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in March of 2009 after she drove the wrong way on Highway 10 and hit a Ramsey County squad car driven by Deputy Joe Lopez. The deputy's wife Maggie, who was riding along with her husband on New Year's Eve, was killed and the deputy's arm was broken. Jacobson's blood alcohol level at the time was .19. She was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.