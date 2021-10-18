Report: Proctor Police conclude investigation into high school football program

School officials canceled the football team's season after police received a report of alleged student misconduct involving the program.

Police say they've completed their investigation into the Proctor High School football program for alleged "student misconduct," according to a report.

KBJR, an NBC affiliate out of Duluth, says a Proctor Police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that they've concluded all of their interviews and are preparing to submit a report to the St. Louis County Attorney.

School officials canceled the football team's season after police received a report of alleged student misconduct involving the program. Due to the allegations involving juveniles, little information has been released, however, KBJR is reporting that police are expected to release more information soon.