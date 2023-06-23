Reported domestic dispute ends with woman being fatally run over, suspect sought

Police in Wyoming say officers were dispatched to a Holiday Gas Station Thursday around 10:45 p.m. and found the victim with injuries that would claim her life.

Police in the city of Wyoming are looking for the driver of a pickup that fatally ran over a woman following what is described as a domestic dispute.

Chief Neil Bauer said squads were dispatched to the Holiday State Store at 26720 Kettle River Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they learned that a woman had been struck by a vehicle following what was described as a domestic disturbance.

Police, Wyoming Fire first responders and paramedics started lifesaving measures immediately but the victim did not survive.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene in what is only described as a white pickup truck. Chief Bauer said in a news release that person has not been found, but investigators are checking possible locations for the suspect.

The victim's identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Wyoming police are being assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will have the latest information and details as they become available.

