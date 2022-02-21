x
Crime

1 dead in shooting outside St. Paul funeral home

In a social media post calling it a homicide investigation, St. Paul PD said "multiple people were shot, one died from injuries."
Police respond to reports of a shooting outside a St. Paul funeral home on Monday, Feb. 21.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police confirm one person has died in a shooting outside a funeral home on Monday.

In a social media post, St. Paul PD said "multiple people were shot, one died from injuries." The post called the situation a "homicide investigation."

No additional details were provided, including the total number of people shot, or their conditions.

According to SPPS, the fatal shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

A KARE 11 crew captured photos of crime scene tape and evidence markers on the sidewalk outside the Simple Traditions funeral home at Winfred Street and Humboldt Avenue in St. Paul.

