Mayor: Five people killed by shooter in Raleigh, NC

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina says five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting inside a neighborhood in the city.

Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin confirmed just after 9 p.m. that the suspected shooter was "contained" inside a residence but did not provide additional details. There earlier had been conflicting reports about whether the suspect had been arrested or was at-large.

She said multiple law enforcement agencies were assisting her city's police department at the scene.

In addition to the five deaths, two others had been shot and were taken to the hospital.

"All of us in Raleigh right now need to come together, we need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss, the loss of a loved one," Baldwin said.

Raleigh Police said the incident occurred in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. WNCN reports that the shooting was in the area of Hedingham Golf Club and that the club had been closed for the safety of those on and around it.

Governor Roy Cooper later shared a message announcing that he had ordered the assistance of state law enforcement to help find the suspected shooter.

Raleigh police, through official channels, cautioned that the scene was still active and a suspect hasn't actually been arrested. As such, residents in the Hedingham neighborhood are still urged to remain in their homes.