Reports: 19-year-old woman arrested in Anton Lazzaro sex trafficking case

A news release from the Minnesota GOP addressed the woman's arrest, linking it to that of GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — According to news releases and jail documents, a 19-year-old Minnesota woman has been arrested in Florida as part of a high-profile sex trafficking investigation.

The reports connect the woman's arrest to that of Anton Lazzaro, a wealthy Minnesota Republican party operative and donor who is facing 10 federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

Federal authorities have not yet confirmed official charges against the woman.

Public arrest information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida shows the woman, a resident of St. Paul, was arrested Thursday as an alleged "out-of-state fugitive from justice."

Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement on the woman's arrest on Saturday.

"The arrest and charges involving (the woman), in conjunction with Thursday's arrest and sex trafficking charges of Mr. Anton Lazzaro are heinous and disturbing," Carnahan wrote. "Conviction of these charges warrants punishment to the fullest extent of the law and we fully anticipate justice will be served."

Carnahan is facing criticism in the aftermath of Lazzaro's arrest. The two co-hosted a podcast and were often seen together socially. When KARE 11's Lou Raguse reached Carnahan by phone, she denied knowing anything about Lazzaro's alleged crimes until she learned from the news.