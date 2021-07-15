Reward of up to $50K offered in robbery of postal carrier

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) says the carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis on July 13.

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. postal officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 in the case of a mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) says the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. 4th Street. A release sent out by the USPIS included a surveillance image of a suspect who appears to be holding a handgun and pointing it at someone off-camera.

There is another picture of a vehicle the USPIS says is one used by the suspects in the crime, described as a light-colored four-door sedan.

Postal officials warn that action should not be taken by any individual to apprehend the suspects. Instead, they urge anyone with information to call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, and reference case number 3421717.

Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.

Investigators say all information passed on will be strictly confidential.