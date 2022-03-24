Officials offer reward for information that leads to arrest in 2016 Morrison County homicide

Terry Brisk was killed on Nov. 7, 2016 while hunting in Morrison County. Investigators believe the suspect used Terry's rifle in the shooting.

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A $30,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in connection to the death of Terry Brisk, who was killed back in 2016 while hunting in Morrison County.

Terry's body was found on his parents' land in near Little Falls on Nov. 7, 2016 after investigators say there was an apparent back-and-forth interaction with the suspect. Officials believe the suspect used Terry's rifle in the shooting.

On Thursday, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office also said they're looking for information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

“We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a press release. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. People can also make an anonymous report on the CrimeStoppers website or by texting TIP674 to CRIMES (274637).

