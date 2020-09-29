x
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2019 Bloomington homicide and assault

Warsame Hassan was murdered on Nov. 3, 2019. Police said the suspect also shot and injured another person.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Police Department is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a 2019 homicide and assault.

Warsame Hassan was murdered on Nov. 3, 2019. The suspect also shot another person, who had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Warsame and the other victim were shot after an argument at a large gathering at the 8500 block of Penn Avenue South.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4994 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for the $1,000 reward.

