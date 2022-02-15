Reward offered in 2020 St. Paul fatal shooting

The family of Jeffrey Mintz says someone in what appears to be a Dodge minivan fired a shot at him the night of Dec. 4 for no reason, and then drove off.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A truly innocent victim. A senseless death.

That is how the family of Jeffery Mintz describes what unfolded the night of Dec. 16, 2020, when the driver of a minivan fired a single shot near the intersection of Snelling and University Avenues in St. Paul and sped off.

That shot, fired just before 9:45 p.m., would hit Mintz in the back, sending his vehicle careening into a nearby bus shelter. Despite the efforts of first responders Mintz would died hours later at Regions Hospital.

More than a year later the case remains unsolved. Now, Mintz's family is taking a significant step to find the person responsible by teaming with CrimeStoppers Minnesota to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

On Tuesday St. Paul police sent out a series of images, allegedly of the vehicle driven by the suspect. Police spokesman Steve Linders says it appears to be a early to mid-2000s Dodge Grand Caravan or Plymouth Grand Voyager. Investigators say the suspect fled westbound on University after firing the fatal shot.

If you recognize the vehicle or know who is responsible for the death of Jeffery Mintz, call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

