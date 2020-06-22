Reward offered in Minneapolis post office arson investigations

Three post offices were burglarized and set on fire during the unrest surrounding George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward for information in the investigation into suspected arson at three Minneapolis police offices.

The fires were at the Minnehaha Post Office, the Powderhorn Post Office, and the Lake Street Post Office early the mornings of May 28-30. USPIS is investigating a series of arsons, burglaries and thefts of U.S. mail that allegedly happened that weekend.

The incidents occurred during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating more than 150 fires around the Twin Cities from that time period, as well.

USPIS is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Officials are reminding the public that they should not take any action to apprehend a suspect on their own.