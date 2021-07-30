Reward offered in Maple Grove cold case homicide

The body of Dayton Rossetti was found in Lakeview Knolls Park on July 30, 2019. He had been shot to death, and to date no one has been charged in the homicide.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The family of a man killed and left in a Maple Grove park in 2019 is announcing a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

A passerby discovered the body of 26-year-old Dayton Rossetti laying in Lakeview Knolls Park the morning of July 30, 2019. Investigators quickly determined he had been fatally shot.

During the initial investigation two people were arrested on probable cause homicide in Rossetti's death, but were eventually released due to lack of evidence. Homicide investigators eventually identified a third person they believe was with the other two suspects at the time of the fatal shooting. They hope someone who saw or heard something can provide information that will enable charges to be filed.

"We need an understanding of what happened, what transpired, what was the sequence of events that occurred here at the park," said Maple Grove Police Commander Jonathan Wetternach. "There's obviously four individuals who were here at the park, we believe, and one of them lost their life."

The suspects are said to have ties to the Maple Grove, Leech Lake and Cass Lake communities.

In a media release Rossetti's family said they remain devastated by his death and are still looking for answers, resolution and closure.