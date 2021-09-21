Reward offered in Maplewood homicide

Police found 20-year-old Devinn Madley laying in the street on Larpenteur Avenue Aug. 28. At this point no one is in custody in connection with his death.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The family of a 20-year-old homicide victim hopes news of a reward in the case will help lead to his killer.

Maplewood police say squads responded to a 911 call on Aug. 28 reporting a person down in the roadway near Larpenteur Avenue East and McKnight Road. When officers arrived they found 20-year-old Devinn Madley laying in the street, dead from a gunshot wound.

Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner says there were at least two witnesses to the crime, and investigators believe three suspects were somehow involved in Madley's death. While police are actively following up on several leads, Steiner says no one is currently in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

Madley's family will meet with reporters near a memorial for Madley Tuesday morning to discuss a $6,000 reward being offered in the case, and share their hopes that someone will step up with information that might lead to his killer.

The shooting marks Maplewood's first homicide of 2021.