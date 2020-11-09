Richfield man charged with arson of Target Headquarters

Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, was charged after surveillance video allegedly shows him lighting a fire inside the building on Aug. 26.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Richfield man has been federally charged with arson at the Target Headquarters that took place on Aug. 26 during unrest in Minneapolis.

The unrest stemmed from false social media rumors following a man's death.

According to U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald's office, Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 10 after surveillance video allegedly shows him lighting a fire inside the store. Jackson made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Friday, Sept. 11.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 10:55 p.m., Target surveillance video captured a man, later identified as Jackson, use a metal sign to break through one of the glass doors at the Target Headquarters at 1000 Nicolett Mall.

The complaint says surveillance video from inside the store shows Jackson lighting a fire on a desktop inside the mail room and then poured liquid from a bottle before or immediately after starting the fire before running out of the building.

According to the complaint, Jackson was stopped by Richfield police later that night and was in possession of stolen merchandise.

Jackson is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 16.