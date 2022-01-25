Robbinsdale City Council member charged with DWI, fleeing police

According to the criminal complaint, Kline allegedly caused a crash while driving in the wrong direction on Highway 100 early Monday morning.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A Robbinsdale City Council members was charged on Tuesday with drunk driving and fleeing the police early Monday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Tyler Robert Kline, 38, is charged with two counts of DWI and one count of fleeing police officers after officers responded to a crash just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Charging documents say the crash, which occurred near northbound Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard, was caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction. When officers arrived, the criminal complaint states that the wrong-way driver had fled the scene of the accident and continued driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

According to court documents, an officer with the Crystal Police Department later spotted the vehicle and attempted to block it from getting back onto Highway 100 in the wrong direction. The complaint goes on to say that the driver eluded the officer and continued to flee.

After multiple attempts, officers were able to stop the vehicle and took the suspect, later identified as Kline, into custody. According to the criminal complaint, Kline refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to physically remove him from the driver's seat. Officers say Kline "smelled strongly" of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and poor balance. Kline agreed to a breathalyzer, which said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .20, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

According to the City of Robbinsdale, Kline serves as the city's Ward 1 council member.

