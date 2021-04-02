Robbinsdale man found guilty of murder after hitting, killing girlfriend with car

Prosecutors say he continued to drive with his girlfriend trapped under the vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found a Robbinsdale man guilty of murder for running over and killing his girlfriend with a car last May in north Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Jordan Jefferson, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder.

Jefferson was also convicted of two counts of felony domestic assault for assaulting his girlfriend and another person.

On May 29, 2020, police officers responded to a crash at 17th Ave. N. and Bryant Ave. N. in Minneapolis.

Police discovered a car "with significant front-end damage and then saw a woman dead in the back seat," according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Police say a woman told officers she was in the vehicle with Jefferson and his girlfriend and they got into an argument.

She said Jefferson hit his girlfriend in the face and ordered her out of the car, according to prosecutors.

When the girlfriend got out of the car and walked away, "Jefferson put his foot on the gas, accelerated towards the victim and hit her with his vehicle, " according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say the girlfriend got trapped underneath the car and was dragged until Jefferson hit a house on North Dupont Ave.

Jefferson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.