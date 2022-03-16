Man pleads guilty to killing Good Samaritan after crash

Robert David Lloyd Hall pleaded guilty to last November's shooting death of Kavanian Palmer following a north Minneapolis hit-and-run crash.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Nov.17, 2021.

A Golden Valley man is pleading guilty to fatally shooting a Good Samaritan who tried to stop him following a crash in north Minneapolis last year.

During a Hennepin County District Court Zoom hearing Wednesday, Robert David Lloyd Hall pleaded guilty to two of four felony counts, which included 2nd-degree murder and attempted robbery.

Hall is accused of killing Kavanian Palmer on Nov. 12, 2021.

Prosecutors say Hall drove through a red light and crashed into a vehicle. Hall was running away from the crash when three people, which included Palmer, tried to restrain Hall.

At the Wednesday hearing, Hall told the judge that when the people tried to restrain him he fired his handgun with the intent to scare them and not to kill.

Palmer died from a gunshot wound to his chest in the intersection of West Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue.

On the day of the shooting, police said Hall admitted to getting in a car crash and attempting to flee because he had guns, drugs, and an active warrant out on him. Hall's criminal record shows convictions for manufacturing meth and drug possession, which prohibit him from possessing a firearm.