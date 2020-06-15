x
crime

Rochester man charged with arson of Minneapolis pawn shop

Montez Terrill Lee was arrested after investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received video footage from an anonymous source
MINNEAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man from Rochester was arrested and charged Monday with arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop.

Montez Terrill Lee was arrested after investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received video footage from an anonymous source. The video shows a masked man, who investigators identified as Lee, pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the pawn shop, according to prosecutors.

A second video shows Lee standing in front of the burning pawnshop yelling “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down,” according to the criminal complaint.

Lee is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com

