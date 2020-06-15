Rochester man charged with arson of Minneapolis pawn shop

MINNEAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man from Rochester was arrested and charged Monday with arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop.
Montez Terrill Lee was arrested after investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received video footage from an anonymous source. The video shows a masked man, who investigators identified as Lee, pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the pawn shop, according to prosecutors.
A second video shows Lee standing in front of the burning pawnshop yelling “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down,” according to the criminal complaint.
Lee is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com