Rochester man charged with arson of Minneapolis pawn shop

MINNEAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man from Rochester was arrested and charged Monday with arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop.

Montez Terrill Lee was arrested after investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received video footage from an anonymous source. The video shows a masked man, who investigators identified as Lee, pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the pawn shop, according to prosecutors.

A second video shows Lee standing in front of the burning pawnshop yelling “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down,” according to the criminal complaint.

Lee is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.