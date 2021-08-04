Rochester woman arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

The woman is believed to be the second Minnesotan to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 breach in Washington, D.C.

MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI's Minneapolis office said a Rochester woman has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Minneapolis FBI agents arrested the 39-year-old woman on Thursday morning. She's expected to make her first court appearance on Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

Formal charging documents are expected to be made public later Thursday; however, the U.S. Attorney's Office told KARE 11 that charges are likely to include entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, obstruction, and other charges.