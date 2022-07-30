Rochester police shoot, kill robbery suspect armed with an ax

The city says the suspect charged an officer with an ax before the officer fatally shot the man.

ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Officers from the Rochester Police Department fatally shot an armed robbery suspect early Saturday morning, according to the city.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, Rochester officials say officers responded to a reported robbery on the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue. A white man reportedly went into the business with an ax, took cash and left in a van.

Later, at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers found the van and conducted a traffic stop near Highway 63 and Highway 52. According to the city's press release, initial reports say the man got out of the van with an ax and charged at the officer, who then shot the man.

The man then died from his injuries, the city says. The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for more than a year and worked at another department before.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.

The man's identity was not released by officials on Saturday.

