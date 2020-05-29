Highway 36 in Roseville closed for death investigation

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 36 between Snelling and Hamline are closed as police investigate a suspicious death.

The crash occurred before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, and was initially reported as a serious crash, according to the MNDOT.

Later in the morning Roseville Police posted on social media that they were investigating a suspicious death, and that the road would be closed for several hours while the scene was processed.