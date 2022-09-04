Roseville police officer released from hospital after being shot

Officer Ryan Duxbury was released from Region Hospital four days after being shot while responding to a call in Roseville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officer Ryan Duxbury, the Roseville police officer who was shot while responding to a call earlier this week, has been released from Reg i ons Hospital. A spokesperson for HealthPartners said he was released around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Roseville Police Department posted a video tribute to Officer Duxbury, saying he underwent surgery Friday afternoon to remove a bullet from his neck. The tribute shows people gathered outside the hospital, including fellow officers, applauding as Officer Duxbury exits the hospital in a wheelchair.

"Our hero is home," said a message that accompanied the tribute video in the post. "A great end to what has undoubtedly been a difficult weekend for our department and community. Thank you to Regions hospital for your phenomenal service. Throughout this process, Ryan has shown a tremendous amount of grit, strength, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Ryan exemplifies everything we as a department aspire to be. Without question, he is a hero in all our eyes. Welcome home, Ryan."

Our hero is home. A great end to what has undoubtedly been a difficult weekend for our department and community. Thank you to Regions hospital for your phenomenal service. Throughout this process, Ryan has shown a tremendous amount of grit, strength, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Ryan exemplifies everything we as a department aspire to be. Without question, he is a hero in all our eyes. Welcome home, Ryan. Posted by Roseville Police Department - Minnesota on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Officials with the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation, the union that represents deputy sheriffs in Ramsey County, also posted a video on Facebook of Officer Duxbury leaving the hospital.

Duxbury, who has been with the Roseville Police Department for three years, was struck during a shootout Tuesday evening with a Roseville resident, later identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Jesse Henri Werling. Werling, 53, was shot by officers during the shootout, and later died. The BCA identified the officers who fired their weapons as Officer Boua Chang and Officer Bryan Anderson, both with the Roseville Police Department.

Today, we breathed a collective sigh of relief as we watched Officer Ryan Duxbury get discharged from the hospital, after being shot in the face earlier this week. Roseville Police Department - Minnesota Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Minnesota State Patrol White Bear Lake Police Department Washington County Sheriff's Office Cottage Grove Minnesota Police Department North St Paul Police Department Posted by Ramsey County Deputies' Federation on Saturday, April 9, 2022

According to police, the shootout lasted for more than an hour with more than 100 rounds being fired at officers. Roseville Police Chief Erica Scheider said multiple homes were hit by gunfire.

Court documents show Werling had a long history of threatening behavior, and Chief Sneider confirmed Werling was at the center of 15 recent mental health calls. New court documents show he was committed to St. Joseph's Hospital in 2018 and 2019 for treatment. The petitioner also requested the court find the suspect mentally ill.

The Roseville Police Departmn

A GoFundMe has been created to support Officer Duxbury and his girlfriend.

Watch more local news: