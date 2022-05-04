Roseville officer shot, suspect dies in hospital

Police say a 53-year-old man is dead and an officer is hospitalized with a serious gunshot injury.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville police say a 53-year-old suspect is dead and an officer seriously injured after being shot Tuesday night in the northeast corner of the city near Lake Owasso.

Roseville Assistant Police Chief Joe Adams told KARE 11 on Tuesday the officer was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of several shots fired from a residence on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Adams said at one point, a suspect started firing additional rounds toward officers. Police later confirmed one of the officers was struck by gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries according to police.

The suspect has only been identified as a 53-year-old white man from Roseville as of Wednesday morning.

It is still unclear if the man was shot by police.

Information about what led up to the shooting has not yet been released, but Chief Adams said there is no lingering threat to people in the area.

On Tuesday night, a homeowner in the area told KARE 11 he heard several shots ring out as the incident unfolded, prompting communication back and forth with others in the neighborhood.

"Shots just kept on coming," said Mike Heffernan. "Got a lot of texts wondering what's going on. It just doesn't happen in this part of town, typically."

Heffernan went on to say the experience was "like something out of a movie."

The Roseville Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff, Minnesota State Patrol and Transit Police were all present at the scene Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

