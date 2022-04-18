51-year-old man shot in arm, thigh after April 1 road rage shooting in Roseville

Police say the victim reported that the driver of the SUV brandished a handgun, pointed it at him, and shot him after a verbal fight at a stoplight.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that happened on April 1.

Roseville police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on April 1 on Rice Street, between Highway 36 and County Road B. Officials say officers were told about a gunshot victim who was taken to Regions Hospital.

There, officers learned that the 51-year-old man was driving southbound on Rice Street when he got into a verbal fight with the driver of a black SUV, who was stopped beside him at a stoplight, according to police.

The driver of the SUV then pulled out a gun and shot through his truck's door, hitting him in the right arm and thigh, the man told police.

Officials say the man described the driver as a Black man, between the ages of 25 and 30, with gold sunglasses and a black stocking cap. The gun's color was dark and looked similar to a Glock, according to the victim, and there may have been someone in the other car's passenger seat, but couldn't describe them.

Roseville police say the suspect's car was a 2016-2022 black Chevrolet Trax with a Minnesota license plate.

“Senseless acts of violence within our community will not be tolerated. All who live, work, and travel through our city deserve to be safe and free from reckless gun violence. We will do everything in our power to identify and the suspect," Deputy Chief Joe Adams said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with any information about the shooting or suspect to submit tips online or at 651-792-7008.

Watch more local news: