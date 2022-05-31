x
Crime

Runner assaulted on Three Rivers Trail in Brooklyn Park

The 18-year-old victim was on the trail near Oak Grove Park in Brooklyn Center when a man pushing a bicycle grabbed her.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Patrols have been stepped up near a trail in Brooklyn Park after an attempted assault on a female runner on Sunday. 

Squads were dispatched to the Three Rivers Trail not far from Oak Grove park around 9:30 p.m. after reports of an attempted assault. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, said she was running on the trail and noticed she was being followed by a man walking a gray or black mountain-style bike. 

The woman told officers the man was trying to talk with her and suddenly reached out and grabbed her by the wrist. She was able to fight him off and run away before calling 911. The would-be attacker was last seen headed northbound on the trail near 103rd Ave. N. 

Police say the targeted victim described her attacker as a white male between the ages of 40 and 50, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slim build, short black hair and a black mustache. She said the man was wearing a gray t-shirt,  blue or black shorts and sunglasses. 

Brooklyn Park police are stepping up patrols on area trails for the foreseeable future, or until a suspect is identified. Anyone with information about the suspect or the attempted crime is asked to call 911. 

