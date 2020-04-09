Safety alert issued after robbery near U of M

Five suspects implied they had a gun and then stole a cell phone and wallet from the victim.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota Police have issued a safety alert to students and staff after a robbery early Thursday just across the street from campus.

The alert says five suspects approached a person walking near the intersection of 15th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE around 2:45 a.m., implied that they had a gun, and then robbed the victim of a cell phone and wallet.

The victim of the robbery was unable to provide a detailed description of the assailants, but told investigators they escaped through an alley and then ran westbound on 4th Street SE.

Minneapolis Police are handling the investigation as it took place off-campus. The U of M community is urged to stay aware when out and use caution.