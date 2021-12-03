Man fatally stabbed in Saint Paul Thursday in the city's 35th homicide of the year

Police say a man was fatally stabbed on the city's east side Thursday night, making this year the deadliest since 1992.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A man was stabbed and killed on the east side of St. Paul last night, marking the 35th homicide of the year, according to police.

Officers said they got a 911 call reporting an assault just before 8 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at a home in the 1700 block of East Seventh Street, they found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed.

According to police, officers gave the man first aid until Saint Paul fire medics arrived and took him to Regions Hospital.

Unfortunately, the man died at the hospital.

Police are investigating what happened leading up to the altercation that took the man's life. Investigators don't think the incident was random, and say there isn't any threat to the public at this time.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday night, but police say they have identified a person of interest.

"What we want everyone to know is that we're doing everything we can to interrupt these cycles of violence and get justice for the victims and their families," said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a public information officer for the Saint Paul Police Department.

"Every person killed this year left behind loved ones. Their deaths left scars on our community. And it's hard on our officers, who take these deaths personally."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name and his cause of death in the coming days.

With this death, the city has passed the record number of homicides recorded in the city last year, making 2021 the deadliest year in Saint Paul since 1992.