Man killed Monday night in Saint Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

Police said they responded to a 911 call around 9:30 p.m., and then found a man in the street with a gunshot wound.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Police say a man in his 30s is dead after a Monday night shooting in Saint Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 500 block of Prior Avenue North, not far from the Saint Paul Midway YMCA.

When they arrived in the area, squads found a victim lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, police immediately started first aid and called for fire medics. The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released at this time, and more information about him will come from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

As of Tuesday morning, police have not released information about possible suspects, but say they don't have anyone in custody. Investigators are still looking to speak with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint Paul Police at 651-266-5650.

This is Saint Paul's second homicide of 2022.

