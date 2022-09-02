Police: School bus driver shot in north Minneapolis while kids still on bus

Police say the driver was shot in the head in the area of North 37th Avenue and North Girard Avenue. Officials don't believe the injuries are life threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS — A school bus driver was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon near Folwell Park in north Minneapolis while children were still on the bus.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of North 37th Avenue and North Girard Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the driver shot in the head, and provided immediate aid. The driver was taken to an area hospital with what officials say appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were three children inside the bus at the time -- all appear to be under the age of 10. None of the children were injured in the shooting.

