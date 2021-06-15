Search warrant: Suspect in Uptown protester's death acted 'in a bizarre manner' when arrested

The driver who allegedly hit a vehicle, pushing it into protesters, first told police his name was "Jesus Christ."

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police released a statement naming 35-year-old Nicholas D. Kraus as the suspect in the death of protester Deona Marie.

Marie was killed when a Jeep hit her parked vehicle in Uptown, pushing it into her.

Kraus was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident, but has not been charged. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office asked for an extension until Wednesday at noon.

A search warrant affidavit gives new details of how Kraus acted when Minneapolis Police arrested him 11:39 p.m. Sunday.

According to the affidavit, protesters escorted him to police and Kraus "admitted several times to being the driver without being asked."

When asked his name, the affidavit says he answered "Jesus Christ, Tim Burton," and that he has been a carpenter for 2000 years. He also mentioned he wanted to get his children to the Super Bowl.

The Minneapolis Police Sergeant who wrote the affidavit noted Kraus was awake and coherent, but when asked questions he gave illogical and irrelevant answers that had no bearing on what was asked. The Sergeant noticed Kraus' pupils were "small and pinpoint" and did not react or change sizes when the officer shined a flashlight.