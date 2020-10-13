Second defendant sentenced in 2019 fatal shooting of teen caught on dashcam

Shannon Blackman admitted that he and co-defendant Andre Owens shot at the victimand his friend on July, 19, 2019 near Colfax and 30th Avenue North, prosecutors say.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced Tuesday to more than 24 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a teenager.

Shannon Blackman, 24, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree assault in the death of 16-year-old Quayshun Felton, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Blackman admitted that he and co-defendant Andre Owens shot at Felton and his friend on July, 19, 2019 near Colfax and 30th Avenue North. The shots killed Felton but missed his friend, and witnesses and a dashcam from a nearby delivery vehicle reportedly corroborated what happened.

Blackman was sentenced Monday afternoon to 290 months in prison for the murder charge and 57 months on the assault charge, which involved him shooting at the victim's friend. Those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.