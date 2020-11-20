Second man charged in connection to arson of Target Headquarters

Leroy LeMonte Perry Williams, 34, was charged with attempt to commit arson of the Target Headquarters, which occurred on Aug. 26 during unrest in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A second man has been federally charged in the arson at the Target Headquarters that took place on Aug. 26 during unrest in Minneapolis.

The unrest stemmed from false social media rumors following a man's death.

According to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald's office, Leroy LeMonte Perry Williams, 34, was charged with attempt to commit arson at his initial court appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, was also charged in September in connection to the arson.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Williams, lighting a cardboard box on fire and placing it inside the Target Headquarters building through a shattered glass door just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 26. The complaint goes on to say Williams is also seen making several additional attempts to start a fire inside the vestibule of the building.