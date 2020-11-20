x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Second man charged in connection to arson of Target Headquarters

Leroy LeMonte Perry Williams, 34, was charged with attempt to commit arson of the Target Headquarters, which occurred on Aug. 26 during unrest in Minneapolis.
Credit: Lou Raguse, KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — A second man has been federally charged in the arson at the Target Headquarters that took place on Aug. 26 during unrest in Minneapolis. 

The unrest stemmed from false social media rumors following a man's death.

According to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald's office, Leroy LeMonte Perry Williams, 34, was charged with attempt to commit arson at his initial court appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, was also charged in September in connection to the arson.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Williams, lighting a cardboard box on fire and placing it inside the Target Headquarters building through a shattered glass door just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 26. The complaint goes on to say Williams is also seen making several additional attempts to start a fire inside the vestibule of the building.

RELATED: Richfield man charged with arson of Target Headquarters

RELATED: Hennepin County charges 16 with burglary following Minneapolis looting

RELATED: Police: Suspect in downtown Minneapolis homicide shoots himself on Nicollet Mall