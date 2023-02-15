Second suspect charged in death of Alex Becker

The 22-year-old was shot and killed in a St. Paul alley while walking home from work the night of Dec. 27.

ST PAUL, Minn — Another young man has been charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Alex Becker.

Detwan Cortell Allen, 20, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree murder on Friday.

Last month, 20-year-old Arteze Kinerd was also charged with second-degree murder.

In December, Becker was on his way home from work when he was shot and killed steps away from his home on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West in St. Paul.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Becker turning into an alley between Lawson and Hatch Avenues and walking toward his home.

Seconds later, video from another surveillance camera showed three men run down the alley Becker had just entered.

Another video, about 30 seconds later, "recorded four rapid gunshots followed by three rapid gunshots and a final gunshot," according to the criminal complaint.

Allen's second-degree murder charge carries a 40-year maximum sentence if convicted.