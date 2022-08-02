Security guard shoots man in Brooklyn Park

Police said the security guard saw the man trying to stab a woman and shot him.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man was taken to the hospital late Monday night after police said he was shot by an on-duty security guard.

Just after 11:40 p.m., police said they were sent to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North in Brooklyn Park for a report of a shooting.

In information provided by police, officers said that an on-duty security guard saw a man trying to stab a woman with a knife, and shot him.

Brooklyn Park Fire and North Memorial Ambulance provided medical care to the man who had been shot, and he was taken to the hospital.

His current condition, name and age have not been released by police as of Tuesday morning.

Police said they are still investigating this incident.

