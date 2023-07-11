Minneapolis man sentenced in shooting of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

A Hennepin County Judge formally sentenced Dpree Robinson to 37 1/2 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man was formally sentenced Tuesday in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in May 2021.

Dpree Robinson was sentenced to 37 1/2 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting that killed Trinity Ottoson-Smith. He's expected to serve about two-thirds of the sentence.

Ottoson-Smith was playing on a trampoline with other children outside a north Minneapolis home when a gunman in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking only Trinity. She died 12 days later at a hospital.

Prosecutor Josh Larson said Robinson was looking to kill a gang rival at the time, and angrily shot back at claims that the shooting was an accident.

"He disregarded the fact there were six children jumping on a trampoline right in front of the men, and he opened fire seven shots. Seven shots to kill, none of which actually hit a rival," Larson said.

Trinity's father, Raishawn Smith, brought a photo of his daughter to the courtroom, showing a happier time with her father and newborn sister.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. There's not a day that goes by that I don't cry about her, that I don't pray that one day I'll see her again. I'd give anything to have my baby back," Raishawn Smith said. "The 9 years of memories that I have seem short considering the rest of my life I still have to look forward to. Nine years is not enough."

The girl's stepmother told the court that Trinity was robbed of a promising future with endless possibilities.

"The defendant is responsible for the immense pain and suffering that we have all suffered from losing such an innocent soul," a tearful Korrina Smith said. "Thirty-seven-and-a-half years doesn't feel like justice, but I don't know what will."

The sentence of 450 months is an upward departure from sentencing guidelines, but followed terms agreed to in the plea agreement.

"I do find that those grounds of shooting 7 times into a group of children just jumping on a trampoline, just trying to have a normal day at a birthday party, does mean this conduct, your conduct, was significantly more serious than an average shooting and does justify the additional time," Judge Julie Allyn said to Robinson before delivering the sentence.

Robinson claimed his innocence as he read a statement to the court.

"I want you to know that I'm sorry and I'm sad and heartbroken for what happened to this young girl. I'm sorry for the tragedy for her and her family, but I did not have nothing to do with this young girl's death," Robinson said, claiming he was manipulated into taking the plea deal.

Judge Allyn declined to reconsider Robinson's request to withdraw his plea, saying it was knowingly made and he was remorseful at the time.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+