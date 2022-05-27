Serial 'senior scammer' accused of striking again upon prison release

Tracie Cowan has 10 convictions for burglary or similar crimes. She has preyed on seniors in the past and is now charged with victimizing an 85-year-old man.

A serial "senior scammer" KARE 11 first reported on in 2015 is back in trouble again.

Tracie Cowan is now charged with theft by swindle for allegedly stealing more than $19,000 from an 85-year-old man.

She has already been convicted of burglary or other similar crimes at least 10 times. And her crimes follow a distinct pattern, which police want seniors out there to be aware of.

In KARE 11's last report on Cowan in 2015, one of her victims, Marlee Ruane, left us with this message:

"I just hope they keep her in jail a long time. I just don't think she'll ever learn her lesson," Ruane said.

And police say Marlee was right.

Free after serving a 6 and half year sentence, Cowan is now charged with theft by swindle after an 85-year-old Crystal man at his senior living apartment reported getting scammed.

"She needed to use a phone and he let her in to use a phone, and in the course of that, she started to evolve the story of all the problems she was having. And pleading for his help," said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard with Crystal Police.

Hubbard said the victim wanted to help and believed Cowan's repeated lies about how she would pay him back.

Crystal Police were investigating another report involving Cowan and a vulnerable adult victim when this case popped up this month.

"She's been involved in this type of activity multiple times in the past," Hubbard said.

In fact, KARE 11 documented Cowan's M.O. in 2015 — knocking on seniors' doors, asking to use the phone, then either snatching a purse or playing the victim for a longer scam.

Despite 10 convictions for burglary or similar crimes, Cowan up to that point received shortened sentences.

She received 6.5 years in 2015, which was actually more than the guidelines called for. But perhaps not long enough for those who keep arresting her.

"If you have someone who is a career offender, who continues to do that, at some point we have to go, 'Something's not working,'" Hubbard said.

Cowan is currently free on bail as her new case works through court.

She also faces a new charge for allegedly pushing a shopping cart full of expensive items right out of Costco a few months ago.

