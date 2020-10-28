Several treated for smoke inhalation after suspicious fire in Crow Wing County

A woman suspected of setting the fire was located at a different residence and arrested.

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — Several people are recovering from smoke inhalation and a suspect is in custody following a suspicious fire in Crow Wing County on Tuesday night.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a residence in the town of Trommald that was on fire. The residence is located on the 18000 block of Elk Street.

Fire crews responded and extinguished the fire, then reported that the fire was suspicious and may be a case of arson, the sheriff said.

Several witnesses were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Deputies interviewed witnesses who said they heard the suspect, a resident of the home, talking about setting the house on fire, officials said.

That suspect, a 34-year-old woman from Trommald, was located at a different residence in Deerwood and arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson. She is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail.