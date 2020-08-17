Sex offender sentenced to 35 years in prison for 'sextorting' more than 40 minors

According to Deling's guilty pleas and court documents, he used different social media platforms for extortion through means of the victims' explicit photos.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 420 months in prison for producing child pornography and extorting.

Dylan Deling pleaded guilty on July 18, 2019 and was sentenced Monday.

“This defendant’s victimization went beyond sexual exploitation; his ultimate goal was to instill fear and humiliation. This type of depraved criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. "It is my hope that today’s sentence represents justice and closure for the victims and their families.”

Deling 'sextorted' more than 40 minor girls who he believed were between 11 and 17 years old, prosecutors said.