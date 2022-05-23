33-year-old man charged with murder in St. Paul Green Line LRT shooting

According to a statement released by Metro Transit Monday, Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in Demitri G. Ellis-Strong's death.

Metro Transit officials announced a man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing another man at a Light Rail station in St. Paul.

According to a statement released by the transportation company Monday, Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, faces a second-degree murder charge in the case. He is currently being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the METRO Green Line Central Station in downtown St. Paul just after 4 a.m. on Friday, May 20. Metro Transit police officers who reviewed security footage from the area identified Tillman as a suspect, and were able to take him into custody without incident Saturday evening, in partnership with the St. Paul police.

An autopsy performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong of St. Paul. Further, the ME concluded Ellis-Strong's official cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Ellis-Strong's shooting death was one of two others within miles of each other, and over the span of about six hours from Thursday night into Friday.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement Friday morning on Twitter, condemning "cycles of gun violence."

"I am dismayed by the violence our city endured last night; this is not who we are," Carter wrote. "My heart is with the victims’ families, as well as all our neighbors who are traumatized & exhausted by these cycles of gun violence we’ve endured for far too long."

SPPD spokesperson Steve Linders says there have been 18 homicide investigations in the city so far this year. Seventeen of those cases are being investigated by SPPD, while Metro Transit PD leads the investigation into Ellis-Strong's death.

