'She lived to see another birthday': Bloomington girl shot in head celebrates 13th birthday

Three weeks after getting shot in the head, Makayla Saulter-Outlaw is celebrating her 13th birthday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — One by one, cars decorated with signs and balloons lined up to wish Makayla Saulter-Outlaw a happy 13th birthday.

While sitting in a wheelchair, wearing a crown and birthday sash, Makayla made her way down the line as loved ones handed her presents.

"This is the day she's been waiting on for so long. Always got to celebrate it," said Canisha Saulter, Makayla's older sister.

On August 30, Canisha and Makayla were with other family members outside their home in Bloomington when police say the next-door neighbor shot them after killing his wife.

The gunman, Jason Mesich, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. According to the criminal complaint, Mesich told police he didn't like his neighbors, "hated all children" and stated that they possibly had seen him shoot his wife.

Canisha was shot three times, two in the left leg and once in the right leg. She spent nine days in the hospital and is now in physical therapy.

"I'm happy to be alive. This is a scary situation and we made it out alive. I'm happy to be back on my feet," Canisha said.

Makayla was shot once in the back of the head and is still recovering at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Makayla was holding her niece, Winter, at the time of the shooting and protected the one-year-old from gunfire. Winter is Canisha's daughter.

"My heart stopped but Makayla's our hero," Canisha said.

"Makayla, she's making a lot of progress. The doctors didn't even think she would ever wake up again and now she's talking, she's walking with assistance and she's actually singing a little bit too," said Anthony Smith, Makayla's cousin. "She's a miracle. Truly a miracle."

On Sunday afternoon, Makayla's family lined up their vehicles in front of Hennepin Healthcare Clinic & Specialty Center for a birthday parade.

Family and friends gathered outside HCMC today to celebrate Makayla's 13th birthday. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/MOp5cwtzBT — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) September 20, 2020

For about a half hour, loved ones celebrated Makayla. At one point, with the help of nurses, she stood up and took a few steps forward as family cheered her on.

Canisha added, "She lived to see another birthday."