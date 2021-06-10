'She never saw a gun': Attorney for witness says man killed by deputies didn't have gun

"She never saw a gun on Winston Smith, and she never saw a gun inside the vehicle at any time," read attorney Racey Rodne, who is representing the 27-year-old woman.

MINNEAPOLIS — The woman who was in the vehicle with the man fatally shot by members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force earlier this month says she never saw a gun in the man's possession, nor did she ever see a gun inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

On June 3, law enforcement shot and killed a man, later identified as Winston Smith, at a parking ramp in Uptown Minneapolis. According to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the task force members — who were deputies with Hennepin and Ramsey County sheriff's offices — said they opened fire after Smith fired at them through the rear window of his vehicle. A 27-year-old woman was inside the vehicle during the shooting, and was transported to an area hospital after sustaining injuries from the glass.

On Thursday, Racey Rodne, who is one of the attorneys representing the 27-year-old witness, held a press conference in Minneapolis to read a statement on behalf of his client.

"She never saw a gun on Winston Smith, and she never saw a gun inside the vehicle at any time," read Rodne.

According to Department of Public Safety (DPS), Smith was being sought on a warrant for a felony firearms violation.

The BCA, which is leading the investigation, said in the earlier press release that evidence "indicates that the man fired his weapon from inside the vehicle. BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun as well as spent cartridge cases from inside the driver’s compartment."

The BCA said U.S. Marshal Services (USMS) doesn't allow officers on its North Star Fugitive Task Force to wear body cameras, and there is no squad camera footage of the shooting. But the U.S. Department of Justice changed its body camera policy in October of 2020, announcing that it would "permit state, local, territorial and tribal task force officers to use body-worn cameras on federal task forces around the nation."

Protests were held in the days following the shooting calling for more transparency by investigators and law enforcement agencies, a sentiment shared in the statement delivered by the woman's attorneys.