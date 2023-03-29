Shelter-in-place ordered after woman shot in Cannon Falls

Police say officers located the victim, a 26-year-old female, and get her transported to a local hospital. The shooter is believed to be barricaded in a home.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Authorities in Goodhue County are asking residents of a neighborhood in Cannon Falls to shelter in place after a woman was shot inside a residence Wednesday.

Cannon Falls police were dispatched to a home just after 11:30 a.m. on reports that a female had been shot. Responding officers found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, and were able to extract her from the situation. Once in a safe spot, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. At this point there is no word on her condition.

The suspected shooter, a 25-year-old man, is believed to still be inside the residence. Officers and Goodhue County deputies established a perimeter around the home, while emergency response teams have been called in to help contact the suspect and attempt to get him to surrender peacefully.

Additional law enforcement including deputies from Dakota County and troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol are also on scene.

Residents of Cannon Falls are encouraged to remain inside and secure their homes until the suspect has been located. Area schools were notified and have implemented a "no one in or out" protocol until the location of the suspect is known.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 is following developments and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

